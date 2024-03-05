videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Shahzad Poonawal cornered Congress on Sandeshkhali

| Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 12:24 AM IST

Yesterday Lalu Yadav had said many things about Modi's family in the Patna rally. Today, when the PM got a chance, he said from Telangana itself, '140 crore countrymen are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. My India-my family, by expanding these feelings, I am living for you, fighting for you and will continue to fight for you, to fulfill my dreams with determination. In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that why is Priyanka Vadra silent on Sandeshkhali, why did she not go to Sandeshkhali..Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal says that it is a men's province, rape will keep happening, you called her and gave her the ticket, Ashok Gehlot. Had said that rape of Dalit women is fake.