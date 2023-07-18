Taal Thok Ke: 'Shahzad Poonawala told the meaning of India of opposition
|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Both the election teams are ready for the power play of 2024. ...the picture is clear that the NDA with 38 parties under the leadership of Modi will compete with INDIA with 26 parties. INDIA means Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Till 2014 it was UPA...till yesterday people were calling it PDA...but today 26 parties together locked this new name INDIA in Bengaluru. On the other hand NDA meeting is going to start at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi. 38 parties including Ajit Pawar's NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have reached this meeting. Chirag Paswan is also in NDA again.
Taal thok ke,ttk live,Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE Updates,Sonia Gandhi,2024 General Elections,BJP Led NDA 38 vs Opposition 26,PM Modi,BJP Led NDA Meeting Today Live Updates,BJP vs Congress,bengaluru opposition meeting live,Rahul Gandhi,Sharad Pawar,Arvind Kejriwal,Opposition meeting in bengaluru 2023,NDA meeting in Delhi LIVE updates,38 parties NDA Meet In Delhi Today,Opposition Bengaluru Meeting Today,Breaking News,Live TV,
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies Setting
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.
Manage Consent Preferences
Strictly Necessary Cookies
These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.
Functional Cookies
These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Targeting Cookies
These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
Performance Cookies
These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.