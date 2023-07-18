trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637183
Taal Thok Ke: 'Shahzad Poonawala told the meaning of India of opposition

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Both the election teams are ready for the power play of 2024. ...the picture is clear that the NDA with 38 parties under the leadership of Modi will compete with INDIA with 26 parties. INDIA means Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Till 2014 it was UPA...till yesterday people were calling it PDA...but today 26 parties together locked this new name INDIA in Bengaluru. On the other hand NDA meeting is going to start at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi. 38 parties including Ajit Pawar's NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have reached this meeting. Chirag Paswan is also in NDA again.
PM Narendra Modi Arrives For The National Democratic Alliance Meeting
PM Narendra Modi Arrives For The National Democratic Alliance Meeting
"The ‘Face’ Is A Small Issue, We Will Solve It" Mallikarjun Kharge On Leader And Face Of INDIA
"Creators Of The Party Are With Us, It Does Not Matter The MLAs Have Gone" Mallikarjun Kharge On Regional Parties
What did Mamata Banerjee say after the meeting?
What did Mamata Banerjee say after the meeting?
Chandrayaan 3 went up another orbit
Chandrayaan 3 went up another orbit
