trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632307
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok ke: Shehzad Poonawalla said – The country saw how Rahul Gandhi started abusing the people of Amethi

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Taal Thok ke: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not got relief from the Gujarat High Court in the Modi surname case. After which Priyanka Gandhi surrounded BJP. On the other hand, in Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that from where and where the people of the country have pulled out Rahul Gandhi, the country is watching, the country has seen how Rahul Gandhi started abusing the people of Amethi.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Coimbatore DIG dies by suicide; cause of death still 'Unclear', CM expresses shock
play icon1:34
Coimbatore DIG dies by suicide; cause of death still 'Unclear', CM expresses shock
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Coimbatore DIG dies by suicide; cause of death still 'Unclear', CM expresses shock
play icon1:34
Coimbatore DIG dies by suicide; cause of death still 'Unclear', CM expresses shock
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Taal thok ke,Amethi,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Superme Court,SC,Gujarat High Court,Gujarat HC,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,Rahul Gandhi defamation case Live,rahul gandhi Defamation Case today,Rahul Gandhi news today,Rahul Gandhi live,Modi surname case,modi surname case live,Gujarat High Court,Gujarat High Court live,गुजरात हाई कोर्ट,राहुल गांधी rahul gandhi defamation,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,Rahul gandhi news,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,rahul gandhi convicted in defamation case,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi in surat,rahul gandhi surat court,rahul gandhi latest news,rahul gandhi conviction news,rahul gandhi convicted,Rahul Gandhi news today,rahul gandhi convicted in 2019 defamation case,Defamation case,defamation case on rahul gandhi,defamation case against rahul gandhi,