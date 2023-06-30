NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on UCC, there has been a stir in the country, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and senior leader of opposition Sharad Pawar have raised questions on this. Speaking on UCC, SP spokesperson Aziz Khane said why marriage is being linked to a particular religion, do only Muslims get married.

