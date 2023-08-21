trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651862
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said – The official statement of the shoe thrower has come. Swami Prasad Maurya

Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: BJP in UP today celebrated Kalyan Singh's second death anniversary as Hindu Pride Day. Not only was the entire UP government present in Aligarh, Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived from Delhi. He told that what a great sacrifice Kalyan Singh had made in the Ram temple that is being built today. ..And along with remembering Kalyan Singh, Amit Shah also reminded the role of Congress on Ram Mandir. ... reminded the people again that it was the Congress which had created hurdles in the construction of Ram Mandir... had kept it hanging for years.
