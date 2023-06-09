NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of Shivsena Shinde faction said – Uddhav Thackeray has no sympathy in Maharashtra

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Shiv Sena's Shinde faction leader Rahul Lodhe said that Uddhav Thackeray has no sympathy in Maharashtra, the day he left the ideology of Hindutva, on the same day he left the sympathy of entire Maharashtra.

