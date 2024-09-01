Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Supreme Court to hear plea over stopping of 'bulldozer justice'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Adityanath i.e. Baba's bulldozer is standing in the dock of justice. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had filed a petition with the allegations of targeting a particular religion in the bulldozer action. The Supreme Court will hear the same and the allegations will include BJP's state governments. Be it Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or any other BJP ruled state. Amidst all this, Akhilesh Yadav has also accused the state government of discrimination for demolishing the wall of a martyr's memorial in Mainpuri with a bulldozer.

