Taal Thok Ke: Tauqeer Raza should be caught and put in jail, says Sangeet Ragi

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
Should there be Hindu-Muslim politics on violence? If any action is taken against illegal construction done on government land, should it be linked to Hindus and Muslims? Should Hindu be Muslim on court decision? Today we will find answers to these questions in our debate. These questions are being raised because the string of this political arrow between Hindus and Muslims has been pulled by Maulana Tauqeer Raza of Bareilly, who has been continuously making controversial and provocative statements since the Haldwani violence.

