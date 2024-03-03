trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727096
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: the contest in Bihar is one-sided, says JDU spokesperson

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: BJP released the list of 195 candidates for lok sabha election. But the list of Congress Lok Sabha candidates has not come yet. RJD is pressurizing to finalize seat sharing in Bihar as soon as possible. The seat is final in Samajwadi Party but Congress has not finalized its candidates. Similarly, the situation is similar in other states also. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.In Tal Thok Ke, JDU spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said that the contest in Bihar is one-sided, in 2019 when BJP and Nitish Kumar contested elections together, NDA had won 39 seats.

All Videos

Car sank into the road in Vikas Nagar of Lucknow
Play Icon00:33
Car sank into the road in Vikas Nagar of Lucknow
Nitin Patel withdrew his claim from Mahesana Lok Sabha seat
Play Icon07:19
Nitin Patel withdrew his claim from Mahesana Lok Sabha seat
Taal Thok Ke: 'You saved 3300 kg of drugs found near Porbandar'
Play Icon06:48
Taal Thok Ke: 'You saved 3300 kg of drugs found near Porbandar'
Babul Supriyo's statement on returning the ticket of Pawan Singh
Play Icon05:11
Babul Supriyo's statement on returning the ticket of Pawan Singh
Gajendra Singh statement on getting Lok Sabha election ticket
Play Icon02:00
Gajendra Singh statement on getting Lok Sabha election ticket

Trending Videos

Car sank into the road in Vikas Nagar of Lucknow
play icon0:33
Car sank into the road in Vikas Nagar of Lucknow
Nitin Patel withdrew his claim from Mahesana Lok Sabha seat
play icon7:19
Nitin Patel withdrew his claim from Mahesana Lok Sabha seat
Taal Thok Ke: 'You saved 3300 kg of drugs found near Porbandar'
play icon6:48
Taal Thok Ke: 'You saved 3300 kg of drugs found near Porbandar'
Babul Supriyo's statement on returning the ticket of Pawan Singh
play icon5:11
Babul Supriyo's statement on returning the ticket of Pawan Singh
Gajendra Singh statement on getting Lok Sabha election ticket
play icon2:0
Gajendra Singh statement on getting Lok Sabha election ticket