Taal Thok Ke: The race for power, the competition of foul language!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

A new government will be formed in Karnataka after 12 days. The ruling BJP has released its manifesto for the Karnataka elections. Congress has announced many freebies, similarly BJP in its resolution letter 'Praja Dhvani' has announced to give milk, rice, three cylinders free of cost to the poor. In the Karnataka election campaign, PM Modi has given the answer to the poisonous snake of Congress from Lord Shankar. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.