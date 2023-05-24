NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson

May 24, 2023
20 political parties of the country have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament because it is being inaugurated by PM Modi, but till now the stand of the government is clear that only Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament.

