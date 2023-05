videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson pointed finger at BJP, said- 'Manipur is burning and the country is getting divided into colours'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

Raising questions on the BJP, the TMC spokesperson said- Manipur is burning and the country is getting divided into colours, but the government is only talking big things, there is an atmosphere of hatred in the country.