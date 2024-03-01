trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726613
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP

Mar 01, 2024
Sandeshkhali Mamata Banerjee: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Hooghly in West Bengal, has fiercely targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Sandeshkhali issue. He said that all limits of audacity were crossed with sisters and daughters in Sandeshkhali. When the sisters of Sandeshkhali raised their voice and asked for help from Mamata Didi, what did they get in return? Chief Minister Didi and the Bengal government did whatever they could to save the TMC leader. In Taal Thok Ke, TMC spokesperson Manav Jaiswal said that all the corrupt people in the country are with Modi today, I will call them a corrupt Jumla party.

