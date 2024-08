videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Torture against daughters cannot be tolerated in civilized society - President Droupadi Murmu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 09:22 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu has given a big statement on the Kolkata rape case. She has said that enough is enough, I am disappointed and horrified at the atrocities against women. She further said that atrocities against daughters cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. TMC seems angry with this statement of the President.