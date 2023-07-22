trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639085
Taal Thok Ke: Trouble on daughters, Oops! so much politics

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
After the indecent video of women's humiliation from Manipur, the video of indecency and brutality with women from Bengal and Bihar also went viral. In Bengal, two women were not only beaten up on the charges of theft, but their clothes were also torn in public. These heinous acts were done by the battered women.. On the other hand, another incident took place in Begusarai, Bihar, where a minor girl was beaten up after being found in an objectionable condition with a middle-aged man and after that a video of her nude was made viral.
