Taal Thok Ke: Unbelief is still there? The question of the opposition is the trap of suspension?

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Before the 24th election, the opposition brought a second no-confidence motion against the Modi government. This no-confidence motion also fell. In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said that the opposition does not understand the pain of Manipur. The opposition has betrayed Manipur. The opposition did not want to discuss Manipur. Opposition scared of no-confidence motion. We defeated the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

