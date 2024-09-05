Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: UP politics... 'Caste' seen in criminals?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Are encounters done after looking at the caste of criminals? These questions have arisen after the allegations of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh. The allegations that he has made after the encounter of Mangesh Yadav, an accused of robbery in Sultanpur, UP. Akhilesh said that Mangesh was killed in an encounter after looking at his caste and those who belonged to the same caste were saved by making them surrender or were shot in the leg and left. When the matter went further, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan threatened BJP on the encounter and said what will happen if the government changes. So mend your ways. Yesterday, a similar threat was reported in reference to Akhilesh Yadav regarding the bulldozer in Gorakhpur. BJP has accused Akhilesh Yadav of protecting criminals on this whole issue. It was alleged that action against criminals troubles Akhilesh Yadav. There are many questions amidst the politics on encounters. That whether encounters are really done after looking at caste and religion. Are there really pros and cons in encounters? We will also show you statistics related to this.

