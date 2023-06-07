NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: What Keshav Prasad Maurya said on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
The reaction of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has come on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva. He said that whoever is guilty, we are not going to spare him. So on the other hand, SP President Akhilesh Yadav has become enraged over the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva.

Big murder case in Lucknow court! Fierce clash between Lucknow Police and lawyers
