Taal Thok Ke: Where is Narayan Sakar Hari?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today, there is more discussion about Baba's colorful and dark secrets than his colorful glasses. It has been revealed that Baba Sakar used to do black magic to trap his devotees in his web. According to sources, he also used to apply owl's eye kajal to control his devotees through hypnosis. Meanwhile, the grief and anger due to the Hathras incident is not subsiding. So now allegations of politics are also being made on that incident. These allegations became more heated when Rahul Gandhi reached to meet the Hathras victims.

