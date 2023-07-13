trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635088
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for the misery of Delhi, why did Venice become Delhi instead of Paris

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Many areas of Yamuna flood in Delhi have been filled with water from the waist up. The local people have been facing difficulties. On Delhi Flood BJP spokesperson Ashish Sood said that the first relief camp was organized by the BJP on Pushta, our divisional presidents, workers and councilors are engaged in helping the people.
