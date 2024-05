videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who will win the battle of Bengal?

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

PM Modi is on Bengal tour today before the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Modi has a mega road show in Bengal today. PM Modi addressed a public meeting today in the stronghold of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Now the question is arising that who is stronger in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold, Modi or Mamata Banerjee? Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.