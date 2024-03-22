Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Why Congress said froze democracy?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders held a press conference today. In this conference, he accused BJP and talked about freezing the party's bank account. BJP also retaliated on Congress's allegation.

