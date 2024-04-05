Advertisement
UP Government takes big decision on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
UP Government takes big decision on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen. The reward for Shaista Parveen, who has been absconding for the last one year, will soon increase. As per latest reports, reward will be increased from Rs 50 thousand to Rs 1 lakh.

CBSE takes huge decision on 11th-12th Exam Pattern
Play Icon05:03
CBSE takes huge decision on 11th-12th Exam Pattern
Sanjay Singh to make huge revelation during Press Conference
Play Icon03:29
Sanjay Singh to make huge revelation during Press Conference
Viral Video: Vada Pav Girl vs. Vada Pav Aunty - A Tough Competition Unfolds - Watch
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video: Vada Pav Girl vs. Vada Pav Aunty - A Tough Competition Unfolds - Watch
Viral Video: Pianist And Indian Woman's Soulful Rendition Of 'Tum Hi Ho' Wins Hearts
Play Icon01:29
Viral Video: Pianist And Indian Woman's Soulful Rendition Of 'Tum Hi Ho' Wins Hearts"
Viral Video: Supercars Lineup In Gated Society Sparks Debate: Beverly Hills Or Bengaluru?
Play Icon00:34
Viral Video: Supercars Lineup In Gated Society Sparks Debate: Beverly Hills Or Bengaluru?

