Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747312
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why is ECI releasing the data late?

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is going to be held on May 7. Before that, the opposition is continuously accusing the Election Commission of rigging. The opposition claims that fair elections are not being held. Questions are also being raised on EVM. Watch the vigorous debate on this issue in Zee News' special show Taal Thok Ke...

All Videos

Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi
Play Icon25:52
Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi
Play Icon04:57
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi
Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock
Play Icon00:44
Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock
Army releases Sketch of teroorist in Poonch attack
Play Icon01:50
Army releases Sketch of teroorist in Poonch attack
Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting
Play Icon00:40
Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting

Trending Videos

Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi
play icon25:52
Those who are against Ram, are anti-national, says CM Yogi
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi
play icon4:57
Badhir News: ED recovers huge amount of cash during raids in Ranchi
Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock
play icon0:44
Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock
Army releases Sketch of teroorist in Poonch attack
play icon1:50
Army releases Sketch of teroorist in Poonch attack
Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting
play icon0:40
Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting