Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Owaisi' instigating on Gyanvapi?

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Today is the second day of the Gyanvapi survey, even today the entire Gyanvapi campus was surveyed except the Vujukhana site i.e. the place where there is a dispute, symbols were examined and from videography to photography, the good thing is that today the Muslim side also cooperated in the survey and the lawyers of the Muslim side also appeared satisfied with the methods of the survey, but AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is dissatisfied with the survey.

