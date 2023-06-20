NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Why is there so much If and But on UCC, one country, one legislation, who is bothered

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The country's politics has become hot regarding the Uniform Civil Code. While BJP is talking about its implementation, other parties including Congress are opposing it. On the other hand, Shiv Sena is talking about the support of UCC, but it is saying that it will cause problems to both Hindus and Muslims.

Titanic tourist submarine missing with five onboard, search operation underway
Deshhit: 'China' troubled by 'Modi's US visit...PM Modi's befitting reply
India To Acquire World's Deadliest Drone 'MQ-9 Predators'; All You Need To Know
Deshhit: Modi's 'Yogasana'...Powerful presentation of India at UN Headquarters
SP spokesperson said on UCC – Burke's statement is not the official statement of the party.
