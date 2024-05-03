Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746451
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli seat?

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi started a new battle for Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli. Hundreds of people of Rae Bareli and thousands of Congress workers were standing to welcome their leader. The public and workers are giving a grand welcome to Rahul who left Amethi and reached Rae Bareli.

All Videos

Rajneeti: Why Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting polls?
Play Icon29:36
Rajneeti: Why Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting polls?
Kulhad Pizza Viral Video: Couple Grooves On Desi Punjabi Track In Dubai, Gains Online Attention
Play Icon00:38
Kulhad Pizza Viral Video: Couple Grooves On Desi Punjabi Track In Dubai, Gains Online Attention
Viral Video Of Chinese Employer's Assault On African Workers Sparks Racism And Slavery Allegations
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video Of Chinese Employer's Assault On African Workers Sparks Racism And Slavery Allegations
Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday
Play Icon00:43
Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli
Play Icon00:46
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli

Trending Videos

Rajneeti: Why Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting polls?
play icon29:36
Rajneeti: Why Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting polls?
Kulhad Pizza Viral Video: Couple Grooves On Desi Punjabi Track In Dubai, Gains Online Attention
play icon0:38
Kulhad Pizza Viral Video: Couple Grooves On Desi Punjabi Track In Dubai, Gains Online Attention
Viral Video Of Chinese Employer's Assault On African Workers Sparks Racism And Slavery Allegations
play icon0:45
Viral Video Of Chinese Employer's Assault On African Workers Sparks Racism And Slavery Allegations
Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday
play icon0:43
Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli
play icon0:46
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli