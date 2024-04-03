Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was heard today i.e. on Wednesday. After which the decision has been reserved in Delhi High Court. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the liquor policy scam case and sent to Tihar jail. Meanwhile, claims are being made by the Aam Aadmi Party that Kejriwal's weight has reduced in jail. At the same time, the jail administration has denied these claims.

