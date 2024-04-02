Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Will Atishi join BJP?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Sanjay Singh Bail News: Today AAP got a big relief in the Delhi liquor scam case. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh got bail from the Supreme Court. The big thing is that on this occasion ED did not oppose the bail of Sanjay Singh. While on the other hand Arvind Kejriwal is in Tihar Jail.

