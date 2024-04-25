Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Will Rahul Gandhi visit Ayodhya before nomination?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra can contest elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli in UP. According to sources, it will be announced on April 27. There is news quoting sources. Before filing nomination in Amethi and Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi will visit Ayodhya Ram temple. If sources are to be believed, Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi can file nomination between May 1-3.

