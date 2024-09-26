videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Yogi declares from Kashmir...Pakistan is cancer!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 08:16 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today Yogi Adityanath was in Ramgarh, Jammu Kashmir for the last round of election campaigning in Jammu Kashmir. In Ramgarh, he fired a lot of verbal attacks on the opposition as well as Pakistan. Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Pakistan from the land of Jammu Kashmir. He clearly stated that Pakistan has PoK as its guest for a few days. He also cursed Pakistan for its poverty and starvation. Overall, it seems that he not only sent a message to Pakistan from the land of Jammu Kashmir, but also tried to send a message to those who support Pakistan in the country. That Pakistan has been destroyed, there is nothing left there. And it is also good to stay with India. So, during this effort, to raise the flag of BJP in the elections, Yogi Adityanath also fired verbal arrows at Congress, PDP and National Conference.