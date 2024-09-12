videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Yogi Vs Akhilesh on Sultanpur encounter!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today again Akhilesh targeted the Yogi government and the UP police over the Mangesh Yadav encounter in UP. He raised questions about the bag and clothes of Mangesh. He also asked questions based on the statements of the family members. But in the midst of all this, he used two main words. That encounters are being carried out after searching. And in all the encounters that have taken place in UP, most of the people killed were from the PDA. On this, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, without naming Akhilesh Yadav, accused him of doing wrong politics in the name of caste.