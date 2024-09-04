Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Yogi vs Akhilesh Yadav over Bulldozer Politics!

Sonam|Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
UP's politics is currently based on bulldozers...and a war has broken out over bulldozers...On one side Yogi has controlled the bulldozer with courage and determination, while on the other side Akhilesh Yadav is at the steering of the bulldozer...Amidst the deepening politics over bulldozer, Yogi Adityanath targeted Akhilesh and said that to drive a bulldozer, one needs courage along with brains...Those who rub their noses in front of rioters will be defeated by it...driving it is not everyone's cup of tea....then Akhilesh said that brother, the bulldozer does not have a brain, it runs on the steering.

