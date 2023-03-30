videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke:Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Shri Ram without naming him

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Ramnavami, the Congress party has looked festive. Congress has adopted soft Hindutva on Ram Navami. Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Shri Ram without naming him. BJP has retaliated strongly on this tweet of Pawan Kheda. The BJP MP said that Modi ji also left home to kill the demons created by the Congress. Germany has given a statement on the Rahul Gandhi issue. The statement of the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Germany is like giving a lifeline to the Congress. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.