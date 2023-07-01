trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629475
Taal Thok Ki: BJP spokesperson said on UCC – Opposition does not trust the government in the name of Modi protest

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Taal Thok Ki: The country's politics has intensified after the speculation about the presence of UCC in the monsoon session of Parliament starting from 20 July. On UCC, BJP spokesperson Dr. Ajay Alok said that the actions of the opposition have been such that the opposition does not trust the ruling party in the name of opposing Modi.
