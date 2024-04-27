Advertisement
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Actor Gurucharan Singh Went Missing

|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi Missing: Big news related to the famous actor of the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is coming out. The actor who played the character of Roshan Singh 'Sodhi' in the show has gone missing. Media reports have claimed that Gurucharan Singh has gone missing. His father has lodged a complaint with the police about his son being missing. However, an official statement has not come out from the family yet.

