Taj Mahal in danger to drown

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
The water level of the Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark in the capital Delhi as well as in Agra, Aligarh. Due to the increasing water level in Agra, its danger is now being clearly seen in the areas around the Taj Mahal in Agra.
