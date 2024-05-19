Advertisement
Target Killing: Massive protest against Pakistan in Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: May 19, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Breaking News: Terrorists have targeted tourists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. A couple from Jaipur was shot by terrorists. Two tourists named Tabrez and Farha had come from Jaipur to visit Kashmir. Terrorists shot BJP leader and former Sarpanch Ejaz Ahmed in Shopian. Political anger is increasing against the two terrorist attacks that took place yesterday in Jammu and Kashmir. Strong protests against Pakistan continue. BJP has demonstrated in both Jammu and Srinagar.

