Teacher shot dead in Muzaffarnagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Teacher shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar. As per latest reports, a dispute regarding tobacco lead to quarrel. The accused is posted in Varanasi Police Lines

