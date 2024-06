videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav comments on PS Interrogation in NEET Scam Case

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav on PS Interrogation: Tejashwi Yadav's big statement regarding questioning from PS has come out. Tejashwi Yadav said, 'Call PA-PS and inquire'. Nothing will be achieved by dragging the name.