Tejashwi Yadav to attend swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka New CM Siddaramaiah

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

On Saturday i.e. 19 May 2023, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah will be organized in Bengaluru. During this, Tejashwi Yadav will be involved in the swearing-in. Apart from this, Mamta Banerjee will not attend the oath ceremony. Know what is the whole matter.