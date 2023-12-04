trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695246
Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash

Dec 04, 2023
Telangana Airforce Plan Crash: Air Force training aircraft meets with an accident in Telangana. Indian Air Force pilots have been martyred in this accident. The Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry regarding the accident. This was Platts PC-7 aircraft. Among the martyred pilots, one was a trainee and the other was an instructor pilot. The reasons for the accident have not been known yet.
