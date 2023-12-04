trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695274
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Telangana Election Results 2023: Big news on Telangana-CM-Deputy CM

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Telangana Election Results 2023: Big news is coming on Telangana-CM-Deputy CM, today CM and Deputy CM can take oath for the post in Telangana. Congress MLA meeting is going on to select the names. In Telangana, DK Shivakumar has been given the responsibility to choose the CM and Deputy CM. According to sources, Revanth Reddy, MV Vikramark and Uttam Kumar are in the race for CM.
Follow Us

All Videos

Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash
Play Icon4:29
Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: After victory in three states, the House echoed Modi-Modi
Play Icon4:45
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: After victory in three states, the House echoed Modi-Modi
Shock for BJP in Mizoram, lead in only one seat
Play Icon2:26
Shock for BJP in Mizoram, lead in only one seat
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition
Play Icon6:36
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM
Play Icon3:52
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM

Trending Videos

Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash
play icon4:29
Telangana Air Force Plane Crash: Two Air Force pilots martyred in Dindigul plane crash
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: After victory in three states, the House echoed Modi-Modi
play icon4:45
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: After victory in three states, the House echoed Modi-Modi
Shock for BJP in Mizoram, lead in only one seat
play icon2:26
Shock for BJP in Mizoram, lead in only one seat
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition
play icon6:36
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi strong advice to the opposition
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM
play icon3:52
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM
Telangana Election Results YT Tags Raman Singh on Chhattisgarh Results,telangana election results live,Election results live,telangana election 2023 results live,Telangana Election 2023,BRS,Assembly election results live,Bharat Rashtra Samithi,assembly election results 2023 live,election results 2023 live,Election Results,election news,Assembly Election news,BJP,Telangana,Assembly Election Results 2023,who will win telangana election 2023,Telangana NEWS,telangana latest news,K Chandrashekhar Rao,Telangana assembly election results,