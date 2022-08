Telangana govt to distribute 1 crore national flags for Independence Day

Telangana Govt to Distribute 1 Crore National Flags to All Households to Celebrate ‘Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu’. The order to weave the flags has given jobs to numerous people in the town.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

