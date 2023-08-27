trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654221
Telangana: Man booked for brandishing sword to force bar staff to provide him liquor

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
A man has been booked for brandishing a sword to force staff of a liquor bar to provide him with liquor free of cost in Telangana's Warangal, said police. The person has been identified as Mukera Madhu, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.
