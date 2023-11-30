trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693686
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Voting has started at 7 am on 119 seats in Telangana. Meanwhile, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has cast his vote in Hyderabad. After today's voting, the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Watch what Owaisi appealed to the people after casting his vote.
Follow Us

All Videos

100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon0:52
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon3:20
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Play Icon2:17
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Play Icon3:14
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
Play Icon1:26
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency

Trending Videos

100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon0:52
100% confident about victory in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan: Mallikarjun Kharge
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
play icon3:20
“No one can stop us…will implement CAA in West Bengal”: Amit Shah challenges CM Mamata Banerjee
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
play icon2:17
Anju, married Indian woman who crossed border to marry Pakistani Facebook friend, returns to India
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
play icon3:14
Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
play icon1:26
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency
Owaisi appeals on voting,owaisi cast voting,telangana voting update,