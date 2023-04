videoDetails

Tension in Bemetara, clash between police and BJP supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, there was a clash between the BJP workers and the police who were accompanying the BJP state president. A youth lost his life in a clash between two communities in a village in Bemetara district.