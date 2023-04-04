हिन्दी
videoDetails
Terrible Avalanche in Sikkim, 6 people died
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 04, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Avalanche has caused huge devastation in Sikkim's Nathula. 6 people have died in Avalanche. So there is a possibility of 20 to 25 people being trapped.
