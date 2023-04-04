NewsVideos
Terrible Avalanche in Sikkim, 6 people died

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Avalanche has caused huge devastation in Sikkim's Nathula. 6 people have died in Avalanche. So there is a possibility of 20 to 25 people being trapped.

