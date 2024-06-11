Advertisement
'Terrorism can never be a good neighbour's policy...',says S Jaishankar

|Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Modi 3.0 has been launched and today many ministers have taken charge. S Jaishankar has given a strong message to Pakistan as soon as he took charge as the Foreign Minister. S Jaishankar has said that cross-border terrorism needs to be resolved and terrorism can never be a good neighbour's policy. Apart from this, Jaishankar also said about China that border related issues should be resolved. That is, as soon as the Modi government took charge, it has been made clear that nothing is possible until Pakistan stops terrorism.

