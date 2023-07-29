trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642125
Terrorist Pakistan doesn't have flour to eat..but made Anju rich

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Anju who went from India to Pakistan has now become a millionaire. Although Pakistan does not even have flour to eat, but it is targeting the daughters of India. According to the information, Anju is getting expensive gifts.

